The two-day National Cultural Festival (Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav) kicked off at Rajahmundry Art College on Saturday. Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav was inaugurated by Governor Bishwabhushan. Union Minister Kishan Reddy and Ministers of State Venugopal Krishna and Avanti Srinivas also attended the cultural festival.

In his inaugural address, the Governor remarked, "These festivals will further strengthen our culture and traditions." He said the Union Ministry of Culture was organizing various festivals across the country, which would help in inculcating nationalism among the people of the country. Subhash Chandra Bose was hailed as one of the nationalist leaders who fostered a sense of nationalism among the people of the country.

Live: Attending the Inaugural Function & Cultural Programme of the #RashtriyaSanskritiMahotsav, 2022 at #Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.@MinOfCultureGoI https://t.co/Kct07fXfG4 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) March 26, 2022

This year’s edition of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav (RSM) is being hosted by the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana between March 26 and April 3. The cultural fest is being organised in Rajahmundry, Warangal, and Hyderabad cities and it will showcase this confluence of cultures.

It may be noted here National Cultural Festival is the flagship event of the ministry of culture which aims to preserve, promote, and popularise Indian heritage and will also act as a catalyst for fellow Indians to experience the rich cultural heritage India has to offer.