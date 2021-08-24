AMARAVATI: National Commission for Scheduled Castes(NCSC) Vice Chairman Arun Halder along with its members Dr Anju Bala, and Subash Ramnath Pardhi met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday. NCSC Vice-Chairman Arun Halder lauded the efforts of the AP State Government in arresting the accused in a very short time and filing charges under Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act in the murder of engineering student in Guntur district.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, the Vice Chairman said his team was satisfied with the steps taken by the state government by responding positively and providing compensation to the family of victim in a very short duration. He praised the efforts of Guntur district police in tracking and arresting the accused in a very short duration and said the Commission would recommend them for awards. He said the State Government has set an example to the country by reacting promptly to the incident.

He said the Commission has received more than 100 complaints from various organizations and individuals and assured that they would look into each issue separately and necessary actions would be taken. Social Welfare Principal Secretary Kanthilal Dande, Social Welfare Director Harshavardhan, DGP Goutham Sawang, and other officials were present.

