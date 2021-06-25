National BC Welfare Leader R Krishnaiah Meets AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: National BC Welfare Association President R Krishnaiah has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Thursday and requested him to put pressure on Central Government regarding the demands related to BC communities.

R Krishnaiah lauded the Chief Minister for his transparent, corruption-free, and efficient governance and said the credit of introducing the historic BC Bill in Rajya Sabha will go to the Chief Minister. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented BC welfare governance by setting up 56 BC Corporations and allocating 50 percent to BC, SC, ST, and Minorites in nominated posts and contract works.

Earlier a delegation of the Kshatriya community paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister y and thanked him for the setting up of Kshatriya Corporation. Housing minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, MLA Mudnuri Prasad Raju, MLC Satya Narayana Raju, Pathapati Sarraju, Raju Gaadi Raju and Narayana Raju were in the delegation.

They said the Kshatriya Corporation would help in the growth of the community and said Kshatriyas backed the CM in his pursuit of development and welfare-aimed governance.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan has sought to politically empower the Backward Classes and improve their self-worth by establishing 56 BC Corporations something that was hitherto never done before. Many national level BC leaders also hailed this as a revolutionary decision. The AP Government for the welfare of BCs and women from the Kapu, Balija, Ontari and Telaga communities, has come out with various schemes like the YSR Kapu Nestham and Jagananna Chedodu.

The formation of BC corporations was another measure to ensure the development of the 139 BC castes to focus on their all-round development.

For empowering the women in the BC communities 50 percent reservations have been provided for them. Nearly 29 of the total 56 corporations are led by women as chairpersons. In addition to this, the state government has also appointed 12 directors representing all 13 districts to each corporation.

