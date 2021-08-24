Nation Should Take Into Account The Way AP Govt Handled Guntur Student Case: SC Commission

GUNTUR: In response to the brutal murder of a third-year B.Tech student N Ramya in Guntur, the National SC Commission appointed a special team to conduct an inquiry into the incident. The team arrived in Guntur on Tuesday and met the family members of the victim and spoke to them. Speaking to the media after the meeting, National SC Commission Vice Chairman Arun Halder said that the incident was very unfortunate; however, the accused was arrested by the police in a very short time, he said. Arul Halder said that he had also requested the police to file a charge sheet against the accused as quickly as possible.

Speaking further the Arun Halder praised the Andhra Pradesh government’s efforts in expediting the case and arresting the accused. He stated that the AP government was quick to respond while providing support to the victim’s family. He expressed happiness over the positive attitude of the AP government and their timely response while extending compensation to the victim’s family.

The vice-chairman said the country should take into account the manner in which the AP government has taken measures while solving the case. He also heaped praises on the Guntur Rural and Urban Police officers who did a great job in arresting the accused in such a short time. “We would recommend giving awards to all of them, ”said Vice Chairman Arun Halder.

