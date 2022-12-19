NATA Invites AP CM YS Jagan for 2023 Telugu Maha Sabhalu in USA

Dec 19, 2022, 21:33 IST
Amaravati: North America Telugu Association (NATA) has extended an invitation to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and requested him to participate in the Telugu Maha Sabhalu in the United States in mid-2023. 

Earlier in the day, NATA president Dr Korasapati Sridhar Reddy and other members called on the Chief Minister at his camp office on Monday. He was accompanied by AP Government Special Representative Pratap Reddy Bhimireddy, and other overseas Telugu Association members. 
 
The NATA Telugu Conference will be held at the Dallas Convention Centre in the United States from June 30 to July 02, 2023. 

