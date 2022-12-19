NATA Invites AP CM YS Jagan for 2023 Telugu Maha Sabhalu in USA

Amaravati: North America Telugu Association (NATA) has extended an invitation to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and requested him to participate in the Telugu Maha Sabhalu in the United States in mid-2023.

Earlier in the day, NATA president Dr Korasapati Sridhar Reddy and other members called on the Chief Minister at his camp office on Monday. He was accompanied by AP Government Special Representative Pratap Reddy Bhimireddy, and other overseas Telugu Association members.



The NATA Telugu Conference will be held at the Dallas Convention Centre in the United States from June 30 to July 02, 2023.

నాటా తెలుగు మహాసభలకు సీఎం వైయస్ జగన్‌ను ఆహ్వనించిన నాటా ప్రెసిడెంట్, సభ్యులు.

2023 జూన్‌ 30–జులై 02 వరకు డాలస్‌లోని డాలస్‌ కన్వెన్షన్‌ సెంటర్‌లో నాటామహాసభలు.

సీఎంను ఆహ్వనించిన నాటా ప్రెసిడెంట్‌ డాక్టర్‌ శ్రీధర్‌రెడ్డి, ఏపీ ప్రభుత్వ ప్రత్యేక ప్రతినిధి ప్రతాప్‌ రెడ్డి,నాటా సభ్యులు. pic.twitter.com/nQKnrgjuEV — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) December 19, 2022

Also Read: Make AP A Narcotics-free State, CM YS Jagan To Officials