Narsipatnam: Officials Demolish Illegal Wall Of TDP Leader Ayyanna Patrudu's House

ANAKAPALLE DISTRICT: Tension was strife on Sunday morning after the Narsipatnam municipal officials demolished the compound wall of former minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ayyanna Patrudu's residence in the district, as it was illegal and encroaching on government land abut an irrigation canal.

It is alleged that he had occupied the land during his tenure as a minister during the TDP regime and built a house. Municipal authorities had given advance notice of the illegal construction to his family. The authorities have recently demolished the illegally constructed barrier. Police had deployed heavy security near his house to avoid any untoward incidence.

Speaking to Sakshi MRO Jaya said that we had identified that it was an illegal structure and also issued notices over illegal construction. Narsipatnam RDO Govinda Rao said that the TDP leader’s occupied two cents of land belonging to the irrigation canal and only that part of the illegal structure was removed and not the house, he clarified. This was done only after notices were issued to them, the RDO said.

Meanwhile, the officials released the details of how Ayyanna Patrudu encroached on the canal. According to the reports, the Irrigation department constructed a security wall for the Ravanapalli reservoir canal. They stated that Ayyanna Patrudu indulged in irregularities in constructing the house very close to the canal.

