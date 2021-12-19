Narsipatnam MLA slams Ayyanna Patrudu

Narsipatnam MLA Uma Shankar Ganesh came down heavily on former Minister and TDP Leader Ayyanapatrudu for making derogatory comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said the latter has been venting out frustration due to lack of power.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, the MLA said Ayyanapatrudu was popular as Minister for Marijuana business in the previous government and added that the comments made by the latter might be meant for Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu.

The MLA said Naidu, who lost in elections and involved in corruption, should be ashamed of his acts and tender resignation. He said Naidu and TDP leaders should be ashamed for pressing false charges against the Chief Minister and spreading false propaganda on him for the last ten years

He said the comments of Ayyanapatrudu and Naidu made it clear that Rs 241 crore scam has been happened in the Skill Development department and added that the most important thing is not who signed the papers but who took the money and added that that's the reason Ayyanapatrudu has been making unnecessary remarks.