Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju Arrested In Hyderabad

Narsapuram MP Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju was arrested on Friday by the Andhra Pradresh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on various charges. The CID officials on Friday went to his residence at Villa No. 17 in Manikonda Jagir Golf Course Boulders Hills in Hyderabad and issued a Section 50 notice to the family members explaining the reasons for the arrest. He was later taken into custody.

However, CRPF personnel guarding him initially stopped the officials from arresting the MP. Then the CID officials explained the reasons for arresting him. Bharat, son of Raghurama Krishnam Raju and his family members also fought with the officials for arresting the leader. Later, CID officials took him into custody and was shifted to Andhra Pradesh.

Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju was arrested for allegedly acting in a way detrimental to the prestige of Andhra Pradesh state government. He has been charged under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (conducing public mischief).

It was found that, through his speeches on a regular basis, Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju was indulging in activities that would create tensions in the states and was seen criticising the government, attacking several government dignitaries in a way which will cause a loss of faith in the ruling government.