Narasapuram (W. Godavari dist.): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in a slew of developmental activities worth Rs 3,300 crores here on Monday. He laid foundation stones for the establishment of a fishing harbour near Biyyapu Tippa with an estimated cost of Rs 429.43 crore and for Aquaculture University with a cost of Rs 332 crore

The Chief Minister also distributed the second installment of compensation Rs 107.90 crore to 23,458 beneficiaries from Mummidivaram who lost their livelihood due to the activities of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

Addressing the large public gathering, the Chief Minister said that the fishing harbour at Biyyapu Tippa will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 429.43 crore and will come up in 150 acres. After commencement, the harbour will facilitate movement and mooring for vessels capable of deep-water fishing. Apart from that, the harbour located 14 km from here will also benefit 6,000 fishermen from Narasapuram and Mogalthuru, he said.

Informing the details of the Aquaculture University, he said that demand for trained personnel has increased following the fast expansion of the aquaculture sector in the state. The proposed university will be the third in the country after Tamil Nadu and Kerala. He handed over the ownership pattas pertaining to 1,754 acres of land to the 1,623 beneficiaries, cancelling the 99 years lease of Narasapuram Agriculture Company.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the new building of regional hospital, developed at a cost of Rs 13 crore and the drinking water scheme for Narsapuram with Rs 61.81 crore.

The other projects he also laid the foundation stone for include regulator-cum bridge-cum lock construction on Upputeru near Mollaparru with Rs 188.40 crore, renovation of Narasapuram bus station with Rs 4 crore, sub-treasury office building with Rs 1.08 crore, 220/132/ 33 KV substation at Rustumbad with Rs 132.81 crore, safe drinking water supply project with Rs 1,400 crore, Narsapuram underground drainage works with Rs 237 crore, development of Vasishtha Varadhi – Buddigani Revu with Rs 26.32 crore, modernisation of Seshavatharam irrigation canal with Rs 7.83 crore, development of Mogalthooru weir canal with Rs 24.01 crore and construction of Kaja, East Kokkileru and Muskepalem outfall sluices with Rs 8.83 crore.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Seediri Appalaraju, Chief Whip Muddunuru Prasad Raju, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao were among those present.

