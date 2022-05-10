Narayana's Arrest Is Not Revenge Politics: Peddireddy On TDP's Allegations

AMARAVATI: Responding to the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders' criticism over the arrest of former minister Ponguru Narayana, the head of Narayana Educational Institutions on Tuesday over the alleged 10th class question papers leakage, AP Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy dismissed their remarks and clarified there was no revenge politics in his arrest.

Speaking to the media at the AP Secretariat in Velagapudi the Minister said that the incidence of malpractice and question paper leaks had taken place in the Narayana Educational institutions. So far 60 people have been arrested in this case and only after a proper inquiry was Narayana arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police, he said.

The AP police reached P Narayana’s residence at Kondapur and arrested him on Tuesday. He was detained in connection with the SSC Class 10 exam paper leak at Narayana School in Tirupati.Narayana school’s Vice-Principal -Giridhar Reddy and six others including private and government school staff were arrested in connection with the case. Speaking further Minister Peddireddy said that the TDP leader was arrested based on factual evidence.

After a complaint lodged by the Chittoor District Education Officer, the Chittoor I town police arrested seven persons including Narayana School Vice-Principal Giridhar Reddy, who were indulging in malpractices in the SSC board exams. Meanwhile, reports have come in that an FIR was registered against TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Narayana for their involvement in Amaravati’s Capital Region Development Authority affairs.

Also Read: AP CID Arrests TDP Leader Narayana in Kondapur