Narayana Granted Bail in Class 10 Question Paper Leak Case

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh former minister and TDP leader P Narayana was granted bail by a local court at Chittoor on Wednesday.

The minister was arrested by Chittoor Police on Tuesday at his residence at Kondapur in connection with the Class X Telugu question paper leak case.

Later, He was shifted to Chittoor by the police for further questioning in connection with the case.

Lawyers representing the minister pointed out that the former minister had stepped down from administrative duties at his educational institutions.

