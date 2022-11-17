Naramalli Padmaja Appointed As Advisor To AP Women And Child Welfare Department

AMARAVATI: The State Government on Thursday appointed Naramalli Padmaja as State Government Adviser to the Andhra Pradesh Women and Child Welfare, Differently-abled and Senior Citizens Department.

The AP Government issued orders to this effect vide GO no 138 and which stated in the orders that her appointment as an advisor in the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare will be effective immediately which was signed by Principal Secretary AR Anuradha.

Padmaja who hails from Chittoor district is the YSR Congress Party's official spokesperson and earlier served as the Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL).

Tollywood actor Ali was earlier appointed as Electronics Media Advisor to the government of Andhra Pradesh.

