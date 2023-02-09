Nara Lokesh's Padayatra Losing Steam ?

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) former Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh is facing a tough time with not many takers for his padayatra, It seems that the foot march is losing steam which he embarked from Kuppam constituency two weeks ago.

Mobilizing people for his padayatra and become a tough task for the local TDP leaders and it is reported that Chandrababu Naidu is pressuring them to get people for Nara Lokesh's padayatra.

With no proper response from the public, the TDP leaders have changed Lokesh's Monday and Tuesday schedules. On Tuesday, Nara Lokesh was reportedly ‘unwell’, and went to take rest in his caravan, he didn't step out till evening.

Nara Lokesh expected that parliamentary district president Pulivarthi Nani, Former MLC Dora Babu, and a few other leaders would support his padayatra. The TDP MLC was extremely upset with the political leaders for not being able to mobiles crowds.