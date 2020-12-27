Nara Lokesh Statements Reflect His Apathy Towards The Poor: Kodali Nani

Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Nani lambasted TDP leader, Nara Lokesh for commenting on the YSRCP government's YSR Jagananna housing scheme. Lokesh compared the houses built by the government for the poor to that of the bathroom of CM YS Jagan's house. Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri and Minister Kodali Nani participated in the ground breaking ceremony and laid the foundation stone for the construction of houses in Gudlavalleru on Saturday.

He asked TDP leaders are not able to digest the news of YSR government distributing house pattas to the poor. He further added that, in the NTR housing scheme introduced by Chandrababu Naidu, the area of each house is 244 square feet, while the area of the house given by Jagan is 340 square feet.

Kodali Nani said that 12 years ago, the late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy had acquired 31 acres of land in Gudlavalleru and now YS Jagan is distributing house pattas to the public. After YSR's death, Kiran, Roshaiya and Chandrababu haven't spent five paise for the development of this area. He questioned how Lokesh knew about the size of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's washroom and said that he might have cleaned it. He further added that they will not care about the words of bathroom cleaners and it is very sad to compare a poor man's house to that of a bathroom.