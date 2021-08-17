GUNTUR: The Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) petty politics came to the fore after the party general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh and several party leaders tried to create unrest in Guntur on Monday when they had gone to meet the family members of the B Tech student who was murdered on the 15th of August. Nara Lokesh and TDP leaders including Nara Lokesh, Nakka Anand Babu, Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Dhulipalla Narendra, Uppuleti Kalpana, Kollu Ravindra were detained and taken to Pratipada police station in Guntur. The TDP leaders got into a scuffle with the police who were deployed outside the residence of the victim as they demanded that they meet the family members.

After the post-mortem of Ramya, was completed on Monday morning, State Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, MLA Meruga Nagarjuna and Collector Vivek Yadav handed over a check of Rs 10 lakh on behalf of the government to the family of the deceased and assured them of their support. MLC L Appireddy, MLA Meruga, Mayor Manohar Naidu, GDCC Bank Chairman Lalupuram Ramu, and others offered condolences to Ramya's parents.

The TDP leaders later blocked the ambulance that was taking Ramya's body. TDP leaders Anand Babu, Alappuzha Raja, Sravankumar, Naseer Ahmed, and activists told the ambulance driver that former minister Lokesh was coming to pay homage to Ramya's body and that the body should be kept here till he arrives. The situation turned tense when the TDP leaders got into a scuffle with the police and resorted to attacking them. Kothapeta SI Narasimha was attacked by the TDP leaders who also tried to attack YSRCP activists who were trying to make way for the ambulance to move forward.

The TDP activists behaved in a similar manner at the victim’s home and tried to disrupt the peace there as well and use the tragedy for political gains. Nara Lokesh, Dhulipalla Narendra, Sravan Kumar, Alapati Raja, and Ananda Babu stood in front of the girl’s house and raised slogans. Tensions were strife when Lokesh's team blocked YSRCP leaders from attending the funeral. Several policemen were injured in the incident. Lokesh and 32 other TDP leaders and activists were arrested by Urban and Rural SPs Arif Hafeez and Vishal Gunni and shifted to Pratipada police station.

The TDP staged a protest on the road in Pratipada demanding the release of Lokesh and got into an altercation with SI Ashok. Pathaguntur police station CI Vasu made Lokesh sign at the Pedakakani police station and finally sent him off.

