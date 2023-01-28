Nara Lokesh Day 1 Padayatra, Public Rally Ends Up As Whimper

CHITTOOR: Day one of the Telugu Desam Party general secretary and party president N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh padayatra turned out to be a whimper on Friday.

The MLC who has embarked on the challenging task of walking a 4,000-km-long padayatra under the name Yuvagalam Padayatra failed to impress the people of Andhra Pradesh. The response to the padayatra was minimal and most of the crowds seen were the TDP cadre who kept the momentum going.

Nara Lokesh started the padayatra from Lakshmipuram in the Kuppam constituency in the Chittoor district which is his father’s turf in a bid to garner people from there. Even though people were brought in from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka it was to no avail. The same was the case in the public rally after the padayatra where the grounds were left half empty.

Even as Lokesh was speaking, people left midway. Local TDP workers were fed up with the attitude of the volunteers scolding the people while manning the crowds all along the way. Traffic was disrupted on the Palamaneru-Krishnagiri highway for a few hours due to the padayatra.

Not just this, right after Nara Lokesh commenced the padayatra and was walking along his father-in-law and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, TDP AP Chief K Atchannaidu and several other TDP leaders, his cousin and former Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna collapsed and had to be rushed to the hospital.

He suffered a major cardiac arrest and had to be taken by road in an ambulance to the Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bengaluru as per the doctors' advice. His condition is stated to be critical and he is on life support.

Post the debacle Nara Lokesh continued his padayatra while his father Chandrababu Naidu and father-in-law Balakrishna are slated to go to Bengaluru to check on Taraka Ratna’s welfare.

AP State Minister for Tourism RK Roja, while speaking to the media on Saturday termed Nara Lokesh as an ‘iron leg’ and that he speared misfortune wherever he went. She also brought to the fore that when he had come to Rajahmundry for the Pushakarams people died, and when they released his padayatra poster a few more people died, she said in reference to the Nellore and Kandukuru episodes. Now when he commenced the Padayatra, Taraka Ratna fell ill, she scoffed. What has he done after his father gave him the MLC position, she questioned. The Minister also prayed for Taraka Ratna to recover soon.

