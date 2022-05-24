Nara Lokesh Appears Before Vijayawada Court Over 2020 COVID Protocol Violation Case

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and several other leaders appeared before Vijayawada's first additional magistrate court on Monday over a case registered against them for staging protests and violating Covid-19 guidelines.

They had staged protests when the TDP State president K Acchennaidu was arrested on June 12, 2020, and presented in court. Suryapeta Police had filed cases against former ministers Nara Lokesh, Kollu Ravindra, TDP leaders Pattabhi Rama Rao, Devineni Chandrasekhar, and Jasthi Sambasiva Rao for violation of COVID rules. The case had come for hearing on Monday and the first additional magistrate Jyothsna who had heard the case posted the matter for hearing on July 28.

