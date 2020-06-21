AMARAVATI:Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remembered his father and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh late YS Rajashekhar Reddy on the occasion of Father's day on Sunday, June 21.

The CM said that his father is his strength and inspiration of all times.

YS Jagan taking to Twitter shared a picture with his father late YS Rajashekhar Reddy and wrote, “Nanna is my strength and inspiration in my every stride. Fathers strive, motivate, give love and support to see their children succeed. He is our first and best friend, mentor and hero with whom we share many precious moments. Happy #fathersday to all the great fathers out there!"

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 21, 2020

YS Rajashekhar Reddy was two-time Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2004 and 2009.

Popularly known as YSR, the former CM lost his life in 2009 when Bell 430 helicopter carrying him crashed in Pavurala Gutta of Nallamallah forest area in Andhra Pradesh.

Father’s Day is a special day of celebration to commemorate father and father figures around the world. It is observed on the third Sunday of June in most parts of the world.