Nandyal: YS Jagan to Inaugurate Ramco Cement Factory on Septemeber 28

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Ramco Greenfield cement factory at Kalvatala village of Kolimigundla mandal in Nandyal district on Septemeber 28.

All security arrangements are in place for the inauguration of the cement factory. A helipad has been set up in the factory premises by the company representatives. It would be the first visit to Kolimigundla for CM YS Jagan. It is estimated that the factory can manufacture 2 millions of cement in a year.

