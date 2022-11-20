NANDYAL: A widow and her in-laws were rescued from their home by the police after a trader locked them up for repayment of dues owed to him by the woman’s husband. This atrocious incident took place at Kovelakuntla in the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday evening.

As per reports the woman’s husband Bogarapu Chandrasekhar was eking out a living by running a small grocery shop in front of the local panchayat office in Kovelakuntla. He had purchased goods for the shop from a merchant named Radhakrishna, who was a wholesaler dealer in the village.

Unfortunately, Chandrasekhar died of a brain stroke two months ago leaving the family stranded after losing the sole breadwinner.

The trader was pressurizing the family members over the past few days to repay the amount taken by Chandrasekhar. The deceased had apparently taken sixty thousand Rupees worth of goods for the shop and had died without repaying the dues.

The family members who were yet to come to terms with his death were unable to repay the money. Meanwhile, the trader went to their house on Saturday and got into argument with them demanding that they pay the debt amount. He went on to confine the deceased's wife Geetavani, in-laws Subbaratnamma and Ramasubbaiah in their own house and locked the door.

Neighbours called the police who came and freed the hapless family members from the confinement of their own home and took the trader into custody. They later freed the merchant by settling the issue amicably between him and the debtor’s family.

Also Read: Warangal Couple Dies In Road Accident in Sri Sathyasai District