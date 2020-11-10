AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the lone survivor of the family that committed suicide in Nandyal. She said that the guilty would not be spared in any case and stressed on friendly policing as the need of the hour.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the Home Minister said that the family of Sheik Abdul Salam had shared the facts about the harassment by police through a selfie video, which surfaced after their death. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy immediately intervened and gave orders to arrest the accused along with instructions for conducting an in-depth inquiry.

She said that the arrests were made within 24 hours after the Chief Minister personally directed the DGP, and two senior IPS officers, IG Shankha Brata Bagchi and Guntur ASP Arif Hafeez who were drafted to investigate the case.

Home Minister Sucharita stated that departmental action has been initiated on the CI Somasekhar Reddy and Head Constable Gangadhar and were also booked under the Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code. She said that the Chief Minister had made it clear that such incidents would not be ignored and serious action would be taken.

For lodging complaints on officials, a dedicated toll-free number at the district level will be set up, where anyone can file a complaint if they were framed in any false case or facing any trouble in the name of the investigation.

State DGP Gautam Sawang said action would be taken against the police if they were found to be harassing people. He said criminal cases were also being registered against the police besides the departmental action. The DGP said that the police were also directed not to use force and adapt to friendly policing methods.