NANDYAL: One person died and two others were injured when a boiler heater exploded in the SPY company in Kurnool district on Thursday, August 6. This is the second incident in the same factory in just over a month. On June 27, an ammonia gas leak in the same agri-chemical industry which belongs to former MP SPY Reddy, killed the general manager and injured three others.

According to reports, three persons who were working in the SPY agro industry at Nandyal in Kurnool district, at the time of heater explosion were severely injured.

Police, district officials, medical and fire personnel rushed to the plant immediately and initiated rescue operations. The injured were shifted to Nandyal government hospital for treatment.

Doctors of the Nandyal government hospital referred one of the three workers Dakshina Murthy to Kurnool Government Hospital as his condition was critical. Murthy died while receiving treatment at the hospital. The other two workers recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

It may be recalled that on June 27, one died and three others were injured after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked from a pipe from the same SPY agro industries. The general manager of the factory, Srinivasa Rao died in this gas leak. Kurnool district Collector Veera Pandian has set up a committee to investigate the incident. Officials said the accident was caused due to negligence by the factory management.

Earlier, the Pollution Control Board had served notice to the factory management on June 11, 2020 and the safety of the plant was flagged by the inspector of factories.

Now, a second accident happened in the same company within a span of one month and it triggered panic in the workers at the factory.