Nandyal: Financial Crunch Caused by Cricket Betting Drives 4 of Family to Suicide

Cricket betting, though it is a crime and severe punishments are there, but people do a lot of betting during the IPL. Because of betting, a tragic incident happened in the Kurnool district. A family, including two daughters, was forced to die due to the financial crisis.

As per the source, father Mancha Shekhar (35), mother Kalavati (30), and daughters Anjani (15) and Akhil (13) were natives of Maldarpet in Nandyal of Kurnool district. They killed themselves by ingesting poison. Locals said that they have committed suicide due to fear of debt.

Police rushed to the scene, suspecting that the family had lost money through cricket betting. A case has been filed, and an investigation is underway.