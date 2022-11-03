Nandyal: CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes to Bhageeratha Reddy

Owk (Nandyala dist) Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to the mortal remains of YSRCP MLC Challa Bhageeratha Reddy who passed away on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister, after reaching his residence here on Thursday, placed a wreath on his body and paid his last respects. Consoling the bereaved family members, he assured them he would stand by the family.

Deputy CM Amzath Basha, Finance Minister B. Rajendranath, several MLAs and YSRCP local leaders accompanied the Chief Minister and paid their last respects to the departed leader.