Nandyal Artist Paints Bharata Matha Painting Encompassing 375 Freedom Fighters Pics

Nandyal: Commemorating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, an artist Chinthalapalle Kotesh from the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, painted a portrait of Bharat Mata encompassing miniature images of 375 Indian freedom fighters within the painting.

He painted the picture within 8 hours and used only coffee powder and water as a medium for this artwork.

Several famous freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Subhash Chandrabose, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Jhansi Lakshmi Bai, and others are seen in the image.

Meanwhile, the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations marking 75 years of Indian independence is being celebrated across several districts in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Palnadu district administration conducted a 2-K rally from the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the municipal office to Rajagari Thota Gandhi statue on Sunday.

Also Read: Telangana Speaker Accepts Komatireddy Rajagopal’s Resignation Paving Way For Munugode Bypoll

YSR Kadapa Joint Collector Tamim Ansaria flagged off a motorcycle rally at the Collectorate on Sunday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations which passed through the main junctions of Rayachoti town.

A massive ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ rally was organized on Sunday where people held a 300-meter-long national flag in Visakhapatnam.The rally that began from Victory at Sea to Park Hotel junction reportedly had hundreds of people participating, including officials, and students. The participants can be seen forming a human chain.

Also Watch: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations In Andhra Pradesh