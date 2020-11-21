Nandyal: AP CM YS Jagan Visits Abdul Salam's Family, Assures Support

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured the family of Abdul Salam to provide necessary help and said that the government will support them in all the possible ways. It is all known that a family of four from Nandyal in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh committed suicide after alleging trouble for many months at the hands of the local police.

AP CM YS Jagan inaugurated the Tungabhadra Pushkaralu on Friday in Kurnool. He met Abdul Salam's aunt Mabunnisa, her daughter Sajida and son Shamshawali at the APSP Battalion guesthouse. They thanked the Chief Minister for standing by them and said that ten days ago, Collector G. Veerapandian and Nandyal MLA Shilpa Ravichandrakishore Reddy have handed over Rs 25 lakh to them on behalf of the state government.

Mabunnisa urged YS Jagan to severely punish those who are responsible for the death of his daughter, son-in-law and their two children. She pleaded to give a job to his second daughter Sajida and transfer his son Shamshavali, who is working as a senior assistant in the Anantapur medical and health department, to Nandyal.

The Chief Minister ordered SP Dr K.Fakeerappa to take strict action against those who are responsible for the suicide. Collector G. Veerapandian was directed to give Sajida an outsourcing job and to take steps to transfer Shamshavali from Anantapur to Nandyal.

The Chief Minister assured them that they would take all necessary steps to provide them justice and asked them to be brave and meet him in case of any need.

The authorities released orders for the immediate transfer of Mabunnisa's son Shamshavali from the Anantapur DMHO office to the Nandyal district hospital. Steps are being taken to give Sajida a job in a few days. Deputy CM Amjad Basha, MLAs Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy and Hafeez Khan were present.