Nandyal: AP CM YS Jagan Shows His Generosity Yet Again

Parumanchala (Nandyal District): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his generosity by extending necessary support to a person suffering with kidney problem. He directed the District Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon to initiate the process.

During his visit to condole TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on the sudden demise of his son Chandramouli Reddy here on Thursday, Jayamma, a native of the village explained her son Yogi's health problem to the Chief Minister and her difficulties for providing dialysis.

She appealed to the Chief Minister to provide the necessary medical help and pension to her son. In return, he responded immediately and directed to the District Collector to take appropriate action.

టీటీడీ ఈవో ధర్మారెడ్డి కుటుంబాన్ని పరామర్శించి తిరిగి వెళ్తున్న సమయంలో సీఎం వైయస్ జగన్‌ను కలిసిన పారుమంచాల గ్రామానికి చెందిన మహిళ జయమ్మ, తన కుమారుడు యోగి కిడ్నీ సమస్యతో బాధపడుతున్నాడని, డయాలసిస్‌ చేయించుకుంటూ ఇబ్బందులు పడుతున్నట్లు సీఎంకి తన కుమారుడి అనారోగ్య సమస్య వివరించింది. pic.twitter.com/ARNBcTeO2k — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) December 22, 2022

