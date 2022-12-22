Nandyal: AP CM YS Jagan Shows His Generosity Yet Again

Dec 22, 2022, 20:21 IST
- Sakshi Post

Parumanchala (Nandyal District): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his generosity by extending necessary support to a person suffering with kidney problem. He directed the District Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon to initiate the process.

During his visit to condole TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on the sudden demise of his son Chandramouli Reddy here on Thursday, Jayamma, a native of the village explained her son Yogi's health problem to the Chief Minister and her difficulties for providing dialysis.

She appealed to the Chief Minister to provide the necessary medical help and pension to her son. In return, he responded immediately and directed to the District Collector to take appropriate action.

