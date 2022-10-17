Nandyal: AP CM YS Jagan Releases 2nd Tranche Of YSR Rythu Bharosa

A llagadda ( Nandyal dist.): Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has released Rs. 2096 crore towards the second tranche of financial assistance to farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme by pressing the button to benefit 50.92 lakh farmers in the state. The assistance will be directly credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting at the YPPM Junior College here on Monday, the Chief Minister said already the first tranche of Rs. 7500 out of the total assistance of Rs. 13, 500 to each farmer was disbursed in May this year. In the second instalment amounting to Rs.2096.04 crore released today, each beneficiary will get Rs.4000 for Kharif harvesting and Rabi sowing. The last installment of Rs.2000 each will be released ahead of Sankranti in January next.

Reiterating the Government’s commitment for the welfare of farmers, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Government has been spending Rs.7000 crore every year under the scheme for the benefit of more than 50 lakh farmers. With today’s disbursement, the Government has so far incurred Rs. 25,971.33 crore under the welfare scheme. This is the fourth consecutive year of t

The Government has so far spent a whopping Rs. 1,33,526.92 crore for the benefit of farmers under various welfare schemes such as Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), e-cropping, free crop insurance, input subsidy, free nine-hour supply of power, mechanisation and Minimum Support Price (MSP).

After YSRCP came to power, farmer families received Rs. 51,000 each under various welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister said the Almighty has been blessing the state with good rainfall every year after the YSRCP came to power and there was no need to declare even a single mandal in the state as drought-affected compared to the previous TDP regime which declared several mandals as drought affected every year.

While the foodgrain production in TDP regime stood at 154 lakh tonnes, the state achieved a record of 167.24 lakh tonnes of foodgrains after the YSRCP came to power. The TDP regime spent Rs.685 crore towards the zero interest-based loans for farmers in its five-year regime while the YSRCP government so far spent Rs. 1282 crore for the same. During the YSRCP regime so far, 44, 28,000 farmers received Rs.6684 crore as crop insurance while only 30, 85, 000 farmers received Rs.3411 crore as crop insurance during TDP regime.

While Chandrababu neglected farmers’ welfare by running only 12 labs to check spurious seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, YSRCP government has established 147 such labs out of which 70 labs are operational, he said, adding that TDP Government failed to pay Rs. 2558 crore input subsidy to farmers while the YSRCP government so far disbursed Rs. 1800 crore input subsidy for 20, 85, 000 farmers.

The CM said that all welfare schemes, intended for farmers in the state such as e-cropping, input subsidy, crop insurance, soil testing and many others are being implemented impartially for all with the support of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). Not even a single farmer’s family is found without receiving financial aid in case of suicides, he said.

In response to the appeal of the Allagadda MLA Gangula Brijendra Reddy (Nani), the Chief Minister sanctioned an amount of Rs. 97 crores for development works in the constituency. The funds will be used for the construction of two highway bridges, the completion of sports stadium, roads and for a degree college. Additionally, a 220 KV substation was also sanctioned for the Allagadda Municipality.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, District Collector P. Koteswara Rao, YSRCP MLAs Katasani Rambhoopal Reddy, Hafiz Khan, Dr J.Sudhakar, K. Sridevi and others were also present.

