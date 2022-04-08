Nandyal: AP CM YS Jagan Credits Rs1,024 Crore Under Vasathi Deevena

NANDYAL: Asserting that poverty should not deprive a child from pursuing higher education, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has credited Rs 1024 crore into the bank accounts of mothers of 10,68,150 students under second installment of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena for the academic year 2021-22.

Addressing the public gathering at SPG Grounds here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that only education has the power to change the world, eradicate poverty and backwardness of the society, which is why no child has to be deprived of education. In order to provide quality education for the students and to ease the financial burden on parents, the government has come up with Vidya Deevena reimbursing the college fees and Vasathi Deevena for boarding and hostel fees to the students.

He stated that many revolutionary reforms were brought in the education sector, right from improvising midday meals under Goru Muddha, to revamping infrastructure in schools through Nadu-Nedu, introduction of bi-lingual textbooks, and many more. Reiterating that the previous government had neglected the fee reimbursement scheme that was started by his father YS Rajashekar Reddy, he said that the current government is doing more than promised, fulfilling every need.

Affirming that Vasathi Deevena would benefit nearly 10.68 lakh students in the State, the Chief Minister said that Rs 3329 crore was spent alone on the scheme since the formation of the YSRCP government and Rs 6969 crore towards Vidya Deevena, besides clearing pending dues of Rs 1,778 crore of TDP rule. He revealed that the Gross Enrolment Ratio in colleges has increased to 35.2 percent in Andhra Pradesh, registering a growth of 8.64 percent against the national growth of 3 percent.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister slammed the opposition and a section of the media for drawing controversy over the packaging of peanut chikki, which is being distributed in midday meals, and advised them not to be so jealous, as it can be fatal. He said that the previous government had only spent Rs 500 crore on midday meals, while at present healthy, nutritious, and tasty meals are being provided at an expenditure of Rs 1990 crore.

Referring to the malicious reports carried by a section of media, he stated that they were unable to see the reforms and thus deliberately took up with false campaigning to defame the government. Further, the Chief Minister promised to expand Autonagar, Marketing Centre for Chilli Crops, and lay a 12km road to developing a ring road as sought by the local leaders.

