Nandigama: AP Liquor Traders Smuggling Booze From Telangana, Caught

Liquor traders are using new methods to smuggle liquor from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. Four people were arrested by the Special Enforcement Bureau near Nandigama while transporting 1000 liquor bottles by hiding them under the car seat, engine, and doors.

Vivek, Special Enforcement Bureau Superintendent, told the media in Nandigama that the police discovered the liquor bottles during a search at a checkpoint near Anasagam and confiscated the liquor and vehicles.

He said the accused bought the liquor bottles in Suryapet in Telangana and were transporting them to Nandigama for sale.

The Enforcement Bureau team seized the liquor bottles and arrested four people on the orders of district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu and under the supervision of Additional SP Vakul Jindal. They were produced in the Nandigama court, said SP Vivek.

The Enforcement Bureau is keeping an eye on the check-posts and other places to prevent liquor from being smuggled from Telangana.