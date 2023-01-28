Telugu film actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna who collapsed while participating in TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuvagalam Padayatra which started from Kuppam suffered a cardiac arrest and his condition is stated to be critical as per the health bulletin released by the Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Taraka Ratna who walking along with his uncle N Balakrishna and K Atcchennaidu and Nara Lokesh when the padayatra commenced on Friday, suddenly slowed down and was seen faltering before he collapsed, even as the crowds continued walking.

తారకరత్న కుప్ప కూలిన వీడియో అసలు పట్టించుకోకుండా పాదయాత్ర చేసిన లోకేష్, ఆంబోతు ఇది టీడీపీ పార్టీలో నందమూరికి ఇచ్చే విలువ

అదే చంద్రబాబు అలా పడితే లోకేష్ నడిచేవాడా..? Get well soon Taraka Ratna pic.twitter.com/zv6ezRGGgF — Jagan Squad (@JaganSquad) January 28, 2023

He was immediately carried by the TDP workers there and rushed to a private hospital in Kuppam in an ambulance and was given first aid. A team of doctors from Narayana Hrudayala were flown in from Bengaluru, and as his condition was critical he was told to be taken to the Bengaluru hospital for treatment.

Taraka Ratna was rushed to Narayana Hrudayala in Bengaluru in an ambulance by road, which is around 130 kms from Kuppam. Doctors in a health update stated that he suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated for 45 minutes and given primary treatment. His condition was said to be highly critical and was on maximal support.

Also Read: Fact Check: AP Govt Clarifies GO Circulating About Enhancement Of Retirement Age Is Fake