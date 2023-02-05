Nandamuri Balakrishna Must Apologise!

Andhra Pradesh Nursing Welfare Association President, Swchanda Prasad, on Saturday released a statement seeking an apology from senior Tollywood actor and politician, Nandamuri Balakrishna.

He demanded that the actor and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna take back his comments against nurses made on a TV program and publicly apologize to them.

He stated that the comments made on the Unstoppable show featuring Pawan Kalyan was objectionable. He also recalled that Balakrishna had made questionable comments against a nurse in the past too.

He warned Balayya saying he must tender a public apology over his comments or be ready to face the consequences.