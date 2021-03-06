Nandamuri Balakrishna Loses Temper Again, Video Of Balayya Hitting Photographer Viral

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a hot-headed person. He is often hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He's making news and noise for his controversial mannerisms. Last time, we had heard that he just slapped a fan simply because he wanted a selfie with him. This time around, he has taken it a bit too far.

In a video that has gone viral, Balayya is seen hitting a photographer asking him to delete his pictures. The Hindupur MLA simply cannot seem to keep his temper under check, it seems. Have a look at the video here.