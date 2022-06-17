Nampally Station Shut, Vizag Railway Station on Alert After Secunderabad Arson

KAZIPET/VIZAG: After the violent protests against the Agnipath scheme rocked the Secunderabad railway station here on Friday after hundreds of youth set afire a train and vandalized the station, Police forces have deployed across several railway stations at Nampally on, Kazipet, Warangal and in Visakhapatnam Railway stations.

Railway authorities as a precautionary measure have shut the Hyderabad Railway Station at Nampally and security has been beefed up to prevent any violence. This has caused inconvenience to the passengers who were supposed to board trains to various destinations. Many of them have been stranded at the stations. The South Central Railway authorities have canceled several trains and also the MMT's local train as the agitators are staging protests on the railway tracks. Several trains have been delayed and passengers were asked to display their tickets before entering the railway station.

Post the arson at Secunderabad Station the security has been stepped up at the Visakhapatnam railway station in Andhra Pradesh with security forces in large numbers reaching the station as a precautionary measure. Railway Police Authorities through the public announcements system and microphones have issued warnings in the Station that if anyone resorted to violence or any form of illegal activities in the station, they would be punished.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad city police were trying to bring the situation under control at the Secunderabad Railway Station after hundreds of protestors resorted to violence and arson, burnt bogeys, and public property at the platform demanding to scrap the recently announced Agnipath scheme. The police also fired rubber pellets and tear gas shells in the air to control the situation leaving several protestors injured. The protesters went on a rampage at the station, setting afire East Coast Express, stalls, and other railway property.

