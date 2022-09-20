HYDERABAD: The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, signed an MoU with NALSAR’s Centre for Tribal and Land Rights (CTLR) for providing legal support for the prestigious land resurvey project - YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoo Hakku Mariyu Bhoo Raksha Padhakam.

Andhra Pradesh Government after more than 100 years has undertaken a massive resurvey of agricultural and non-agricultural lands. Parcels of land in the state will be surveyed and numbered with geo-quadrants. This project requires a lot of legal support in drafting, reviewing, and preparing legal documents; imparting training; undertaking legal research; resolving land disputes, and spreading legal awareness among the farmers as a press release from NALSAR stated.

The detail of areas of cooperation are given as mentioned below:

· Provide technical support in reviewing, drafting, and preparing legal documents pertaining to the implementation of “YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoo Hakku Mariyu Bhoo Raksha Padhakam”;

· Impart training to various stakeholders involved in the implementation of the resurvey project;

· Design and implement innovative pilot programmes for strengthening and creatively implementing the resurvey project;

· Prepare awareness material for educating the farmers on the resurvey project and take steps for spreading awareness;

· Undertake research on the aspects pertaining to survey, land rights, land laws and land dispute resolutions;

· Take-up any other initiative pertaining to farmers and their legal rights;

· Undertake documentation and policy advocacy activities such as lectures, seminars, workshops and conferences;

· Work on Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms pertaining to Land Disputes;

· Undertake any other activities which are mutually agreed by the parties from time to time.

· Preparing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as required.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on completing the project as early as possible. The project is expected to be executed in a period of 3-years with a budget outlay of Rs 1,000 crores.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Releases Land Records of 29k Acres, Inaugurates Registration Services