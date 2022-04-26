NALCO, MIDHANI CMDs Meet AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: NALCO CMD Sridhar Patra along with MIDHANI CMD Sanjay Kumar Jha met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Monday.

They have brought to the notice of the Chief Minister the problems in regard to infrastructure for setting up high-end aluminium alloy products manufacturing company in Nellore and the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to resolve the problems. The Chief Minister has suggested to set up an MSME park in addition to this project to cater to the needs of equipment manufacturers in defence allied sectors.

A high-end aluminium alloy products manufacturing plant is being set up at a cost of Rs 5,500 crore, with a production capacity of 60,000 metric tons, proving direct and indirect employment to 750-1000 people at Bodduvaripalem in Kodavaluru Mandal of Nellore district Under the auspices of Utkarsha Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Limited (UADNL), a Joint Venture company of NALCO and MIDHANI.

Machilipatnam MP Bala Showry, APIIC VC and MD JNV Subramaniam, Industries director Srijana and CMO officials were present at the meeting.

