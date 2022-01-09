Naidu's Love for SC, ST and Minorities Fake, Says Merugu Nagarjuna

Vishakapatnam: MLA Merugu Nagarjuna lashed out at TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu for using Dalits to conspire against the state government for his political interests and said no dalit in the state would trust him.

Speaking to media at party office here on Saturday, the MLA said Naidu neglected BC, SC, ST and Minorities during his regime and is showing fake love towards them after losing power. He questioned Naidu if he had introduced at least one welfare scheme for the welfare and development of BCs, Dalits and Minorities.

In regard to Ramakuppam incident, he said the state government is ready to install Ambedkar statue in any part of the state. He reminded that Naidu promised to setup B R Ambedkar statue in Amaravati region and took assigned lands of dalits and cheated them.

He said it was made clear through recent local body polls that TDP lost ground in Kuppam and added that Naidu has been trying to gain political mileage in his home bastion by creating rift among dalits. He said Naidu is Anti Dalit and urged them not to fall for his false propaganda. He questioned Naidu if he has fought for Dalits in his 40 years political career except insulting and harassing them.

He said Naidu has approached Courts opposing English as medium of instruction and also opposed distribution of house site pattas to dalits in Amaravati region stating that there will be a demographic imbalance. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is pro Dalit and YSRCP government has credited Rs 26,000 crore in the accounts of Dalits directly through DBT schemes.

The MLA said BJP was unnecessarily making an issue regarding Jinnah Tower in Guntur only for their political mileage and questioned why they were silent till 2018 when they were part of TDP’s government.