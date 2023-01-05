Naidu’s Kuppam Tour: TDP Workers Booked for Obstructing Police Officials

Kuppam: Several cases have been filed against the TDP leaders in connection with Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Kuppam on Wednesday. TDP leaders and activists were charged by the Kuppam police for obstructing police from discharging their duty.

The TDP workers were towards the Kuppam-Karnataka border to welcome the party chief Chandrababu Naidu at Pedduru village. When the policemen attempted to stop them, they were obstructed by the TDP men from enforcing the government order which bans public rallies on narrow roads, National Highways and state highways.

So far three cases were registered against the TDP leaders for preventing the police on duty in Gollapalli and Shantipuram areas. At Pedduru, a case has been filed against the TDP workers for allegedly abusing the SI Sudhakar Reddy, in Gollapalli, the TDP men were charged with obstructing the Circle Inspector from performing his duties and the third case is related to the TDP activists’ incident at the NTR Circle in Shantipuram.

