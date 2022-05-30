Naidu’s 14 Years Vs YS Jagan’s 3 Years of Rule, YSRCP Leader Vijayasai Reddy’s Reaction

What TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu couldn’t do in 14 years of rule was achieved by the YS Jagan administration in just three years of governance, said YSRC Party National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy. He said former TDP chief minister Chandrababu promised to waive off the agricultural loans to the tune of Rs 87,000 crore and miserably failed in keeping his word. Similarly, he had promised to the DWCRA women that his government would waive off Rs 14,000 crore loan but forgot his promise later.

YSR Congress leader hailed YS Jagan as a hero who is helping poor people to realise their dreams. While the TDP leader Chandrababu managed to get his dream of developing Hyderabad filfil but failed to recognise the dreams of the poor people. Therefore, he does not deserve to talk about people-friendly schemes. Because he did not implement any public welfare schemes.

YSRC Party National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy further said TDP National General Secretary and Chandrababu’s son Nara Lokesh is good for nothing. He said the TDP Chandrababu Naidu does not even listen to his own son while adding people have forgotten the Telugu Desam party and Chandrababu Naidu has allegedly no achievements to his credit during the last 14 years of party’s rule.

Also Read: CCTV Footage Shows Shocking Visuals Minutes Before Sidhu Moose Wala Murder

YSR Congress party senior leader Vijayasai Reddy challenged the 72-year-old opposition leader to launch a mass contact programme on the lines of Gadapa-Gadapaki programme and then see the reaction of people. He said the people would beat the TDP party leader if he attempted to explain his achievements to them.