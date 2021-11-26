Naidu Politicising Flood Situation for Mileage: Kodali Nani

Amaravati: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao ( Nani) slammed TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for stooping to a new low by dragging the latter’s family into politics to gain sympathy while touring flood affected areas

Speaking to media here on Thursday, the Minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been closely monitoring the relief measures in flood affected areas of Rayalseema and Nellore districts through elected representatives and officials by conducting review meetings. He said the Chief Minister would visit the flood affected areas after floods recede and flayed Naidu for trying to gain mileage by politicizing the floods situation.

The Minister asserted that the name of the wife of Naidu was not mentioned in the Assembly and said It is Naidu who has dragged the name into the issue for political gains and creating nuisance in the name of humiliation to his wife, only to gain sympathy of the people. He said Naidu, as a responsible opposition leader should list out his demands on the immediate relief measures to be taken in flood affected areas, but he has been making political speeches during his tour. He lashed out at Naidu for promising the flood victims that he would solve their problems once he becomes Chief Minister after two and half years.

The Minister lambasted Naidu for blaming the state government for Annamayya project disaster and said the capacity of the project was 2-3

TMC of water and an flood inflow of 32 TMC was received in six hours resulting the damage and said Naidu has been ignorantly blaming the state government.