Naidu, Lokesh Looking to Politicise Every Issue For Vested Interests: Gudiwada Amarnath

Vishakapatnam: YSRCP MLA Gudivada Amarnath came down heavily on TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh for politicizing the death of Dr. Sudhakar.

Speaking to media here on Monday, the MLA said people hate Naidu and Lokesh, who are looking for every opportunity to politicize, and warned them not to indulge in politicizing deaths for their vested interests.

The MLA said the death of Dr. Sudhakar was unfortunate and he died due to a heart attack. Everyone in the state was aware of the incidents that happened with him for one year and CBI inquiry is in progress. The MLA recalled the statements of Dr. Sudhakar stating that he was caught up in a conspiracy and praising YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YS Rajashekar Reddy and slammed Nara Lokesh for his political drama over the death of Dr. Sudhakar.

The MLA listed out the statements made by Naidu, Lokesh, and other TDP leaders against Dalits and said it was YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has been striving hard for the development of Dalits while Naidu and TDP leaders have cheated them. He said the role of former minister Ayyanapathrudu in Dr. Sudhakar's affair will be revealed in the CBI report and added that there is no involvement of YSRCP MLAs in it.

He said many senior leaders and former corporators in Vishakapatnam died recently and Naidu or Lokesh didn't visit their houses to console them but came to Sudhakar's house only to indulge in cheap politics. He said the father and son duo didn't visit Vizag when 14 people died in the LG polymers gas leak incident and questioned how did they get time to visit Atchennaidu and Kollu Ravindra families when they were arrested.