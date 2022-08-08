Naidu Desperate for Political Alliance as TDP is on Ventilator: Sajjala  

Amaravati : Terming Chandrababu Naidu as a man without morals, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Naidu has been looking for political alliances as TDP reached the ventilator stage after losing in all the polls from 2019.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that Chandrababu is propagating as if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been going around him for an alliance and slammed him over his cheap politics. TDP leaders are daydreaming about coming to power and forming the government, but in reality, people are ready to reject them again, he said, adding that Chandrababu has been trying hard to remove the frustration among the activists by starting such propaganda.

Sajjala said that it has been three years since Chandrababu was rejected by the public, but there was no realisation from his end either to rectify his mistakes or to gain people’s trust. He said that Naidu has been trying to get an alliance to go through the coming elections and trying to make deals by extending support to BJP in Telangana and seeking return support in Andhra Pradesh to split the anti-government vote and defeat YSRCP.

Also Read: Two Major Highway Projects Get Approval for Andhra Pradesh

He stated that Chandrababu is a man without morals and had set a proper example for how a leader should not be, while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proved himself as a man of the masses and stood as a perfect example of how a leader should be. He said that YSRCP is a party that came from the ideas of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who was worshipped by lakhs of people across the State and his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proved his mettle by providing good governance.

Chandrababu Naidu always went with an alliance to fight in general elections, as he is not a people’s leader, and advised him that there are no shortcuts to success other than winning people’s hearts with good governance, Sajjala added.

