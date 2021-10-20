Naidu Conspiring to Create Unrest in AP to Benefit Lokesh: Kodali Nani

Speaking to media at party central office in Tadepalli, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkatswara Rao (Nani) said Chandrababu Naidu has been conspiring to create unrest in the state to benefit Nara Lokesh.

He slammed TDP for propagating false information on supply of drugs and said TDP is trying to link every issue to the Chief Minister and create a scene out of it to gain sympathy for it.

He said the bandh called by TDP was utter failure and added that even Heritage didn't close the shop. He slammed Pawan Kalyan for supporting Naidu and questioned why he was silent when Janasena activists attacked Posani Krishna Murali's home.