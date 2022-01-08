Nagari MLA RK Roja Inspires Girls By Playing Kabaddi

ZP chairman Govindappa Srinivasan said that sports help manage stress and have a good impact on mental health and well-being. He said that a festive environment was created in Tirupati with kabaddi competitions.

MLA Bhumana Karunakarreddy said the main aim was to bring past glory to Kabaddi. He said the people of Tirupati, businessmen, private and government organizations are behind the successful organization of the prestigious tournament. Tirupati MP Gurumurthy appreciated the efforts of MLA Bhumana. Satyavedu MLA Adimulam, Mayor Sirisha, Commissioner Girisha, Andhra Kabaddi Association Secretary Yalamanchili Srikanth, and Additional Commissioner Haritha were present.

Nagari MLA RK Roja and TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy went to witness the tournament. Speaking on the occasion, Roja said that it was a proud moment to host the National Games in Tirupati. TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy said that TTD extended its full support for the organization of kabaddi competitions. It was revealed that the players were provided accommodation. MLA Roja inspired the players by playing kabaddi with them.

The five-day national Kabaddi tournament started in Tirupati on Wednesday. For the first time, Tirupati Municipal Corporation is organizing the five-day national kabaddi tournament to commemorate 75 glorious years of progressive India as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit initiative.

