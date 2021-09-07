Nadu Nedu, NEP Review in AP: Focus On CBSE, ICSE Affiliation For All Types of Schools

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has held a review meeting on Nadu-Nedu (schools) and New Education Policy (NEP) and directed the officials to be prepared for the implementation of NEP across the State, ensuring that each school has subject wise teachers from Class 3 onwards.

During the review meeting held here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to improve the quality of textbooks and told them to focus on CBSE affiliation for all types of schools along with ICSE affiliation. The officials informed that initially 1000 schools are being affiliated with CBSE.

Reviewing Nadu-Nedu, the Chief Minister directed the officials to immediately start the tender process for the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works. In the second phase 12,663 schools will be revamped with a cost of Rs 4535.74 crore, where 18,498 additional classrooms will be constructed. Similarly, in the third phase 24,900 schools will be renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 7821 crore. The officials informed that currently Engineers who will be taking up Nadu-Nedu works are undergoing training at village secretariats and soon training for parents' committees will also start before initiating phase-2 works.

The Chief Minister said that special attention should be paid to the maintenance of schools and toilets, else they are likely to go back to the previous state. He suggested keeping a contingency fund in every school for any emergency repair works and directed the authorities to prepare an SOP in this regard.

Further, reviewing Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, he instructed the officials to provide the kits by the time the next academic year starts and told them to ensure that items of good quality are being given. He said to include sports shoes and sports dress in the kit from the coming year.

Meanwhile, the officials informed that Vidya Kanuka kits have been 100 percent distributed and charting out the distribution of sanitary napkins to the girl students under Swecha programme, which is likely to be launched in October.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha, Principal Secretary of School Education Buditi Rajasekhar, Women and Child Welfare Secretary AR Anuradha, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, School Education Commissioner Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadradu, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan State Project Director Vetriselvi, School Education Advisor A Murali, School Education Director (SCERT) B Pratap Reddy and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

