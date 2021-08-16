EAST GODAVARI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched the first phase of the Nadu Nedu –Mana Badi programme and distributed the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits at the Singamsetti Prabhavathi ZPP High School in P. Gannavaram of East Godavari and also launched the second phase of Mana Badi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "We are embarking on a lineup of three major events today. The first is that the schools are reopening from today. We have laid the foundation for the second phase of the Nadu Nadu, Vidya Kanuka scheme and we are embarking on a program to open schools for the future of the children who have been away from school for two years. The schools were opened as per the instructions of WHO and ICMR and ensuring that the COVID positivity rate is less than 10 percent while following COVID protocol. Teachers have also been vaccinated,” he said.

Keeping in mind the future of the poor and middle class students we are giving 'Jagannanna Vidya Kanuka' to the students of government and aided schools. More than 47.32 lakh students will be given the kits at a cost of Rs 731.30 crore. We are offering three pairs of uniforms, an Oxford English to Telugu dictionary, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, bilingual textbooks, notebooks, and an English dictionary with pictures so that students up to the fifth grade can understand, ”he explained.

"We have developed 15,715 schools with a cost of Rs 3,669 crore in the first phase to date. Today the second installment of the work will start and we are shaping public schools in line with corporate schools.

Through Nadu Nedu we are making ten changes in every public school. Among them, we are providing furniture, water supply, safe drinking water, paintings, green chalkboard, English lab, fans, tube lights, school walls, and a kitchen. As part of this, we have also brought an English lab in every school, the Chief Minister stated with pride.

As part of this, we have also developed Anganwadis. Today, the way these 57,000 schools are going to look will undergo a change. The education system is going to be divided into six sections, unlike the Satellite Foundation. Pre-Primary 1, 2 with grade one, two classes will be the Foundation. Foundation Plus will be from 1st to 5th class. Pre-high schools from 3rd to 8th class. If it is from 3rd to 10th class, it is high school and if it is from 3rd to 12th class, it will be changed to high school plus, ”the Chief Minister explained.

"We have taken steps to have one teacher for each subject. The number of students in schools has increased significantly compared to the last two years. We spent Rs 32,714 crore in two years for this, as education is the real asset that we can give to our children,” YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

