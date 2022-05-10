NABARD Report: AP Tops In Creation of Infrastructure In Agriculture Sector

AMARAVATI: The State of Andhra Pradesh has given utmost priority to providing infrastructure and allied facilities for the farming sector. As per a report published by the National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the State government has allocated Rs 11,477 Crore for the farmers and related infrastructures and design for farmers in the 2021-22 AP Budget.

The farming sector has an average annual growth rate of 2.2 percent. NABARD Annual Report analyzes the budget allocations of various states of the country for the creation of infrastructure in the agricultural sector.

According to the report, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Jharkhand's allocations for infrastructure development in the agricultural sector had declined considerably when compared to Andhra Pradesh. The report said that the AP was giving priority to the creation of infrastructure in the agricultural sector such as storage, warehousing, irrigation, and other agricultural allied sectors.

The AP government has provided for infrastructure required for agriculture at the village level through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras. In addition to these Centers, it also built warehouses for the storage of crops grown by the farmers, and the grain harvested by the farmers is also procured through the RBKs.

The government has undertaken the construction of 10,315 RBK centers across the state at a cost of Rs 2,269.30 crore. Of this, 2,287 buildings have already been completed and another 1,948 are in the final stages of completion. Officials have set a target of completing the entire structure by the end of September this year. Apart from this 2,535 bulk milk cooling units have been set up in the first phase at a cost of Rs 399.01 crore for dairy farmers.

