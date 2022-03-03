NABARD Chairman Hails CM YS Jagan's Initiatives to Develop Co-Operative Sector In AP

NABARD Chairman Chintala Govindarajulu said that NABARD prioritises establishing agricultural infrastructure and hailed the initiatives taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to develop the cooperative sector in the state. He said that they were providing large-scale loans for the creation of infrastructures like godowns, cold storage, and custom hiring centres within the societies in the state.

Also Read: Let's Make AP Leading State in Agriculture, Says CM

He also stressed the need to set up a state co-operative training institute and stated that co-operative banks would work professionally if the staff were promoted based on merit in the examinations conducted by this institution. Going into the details, he said that Rs 58,000 crore was given to Dwacra communities across the country, of which Rs 22,000 crore was given to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. He stated that the state's zero-interest loan scheme is being repaid in full.