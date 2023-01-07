Mystery Shrouds Death of Former APFSL Director Ekkaraju ShivaKumar

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL) former Joint Director, Ekkaraju Shiva Kumar (74), was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room in Vijayawada on Friday. He came to Vijayawada to submit evidence in the court of a case when he was in service.

On Saturday morning, when there was no response despite calling and ringing the bell several times, thehotel staff went inside with another key and found the body lying in the room, the police said. Liquor bottles, cigarette packets and several tablets were found in the room. The body was taken for postmortem and the police registered a case of suspicious death and the investigation is underway.

