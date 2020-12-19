My Sincere Gratitude to Jagan Garu For Compassionate Cinemas Restart Package: Megastar Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for 'Restart Package'. He expressed his happiness over the decision taken by YS Jagan on social media. He tweeted that this new package will benefit the livelihoods of the thousands of families.

His tweet reads as, "My sincere gratitude to @YSJagan garu for the very compassionate #CinemasRestartPackage for Exhibitors.The various relief measures are the need of the hour for the sustenance of Theatres & #TeluguFilmIndustry as a whole & will greatly benefit livelihoods of thousands of families.To this end, my heartfelt thanks to CM YS Jagan for announcing the Cinema Resort package for 'Exhibitors' on Chiranjeevi Twitter. Many steps need to be taken for the revival of cinema theaters. Thousands of family members depend on the film industry for their livelihood. It will give them a livelihood." Here is the tweet.

— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 18, 2020

The restart package is going to give relief for the people in the film industry who have been affected severely with the coronavirus pandemic. The AP Cabinet has decided to waive off the fixed electricity charges for 3 months. As part of this, fixed electricity charges will be waived off for all the theaters, including multiplexes, for the months of April, May and June. The government is going to bear the cost of Rs 3 crore per month. Under the Restart package, working capital loans of Rs. 10 lakhs will be given to theaters in A, B centers and Rs. 5 lakhs will be given to the theatres in C-centres.